Youth assaulted woman after damaging three cars

A YOUNG man has admitted attacking a female cyclist who witnessed him damaging a number of parked cars, writes David Hurley.

Nathan Hayes, aged 18, who has an address at Devalera Park, Thomondgate has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident at Clancy Strand on July 4, last.

Three of the charges relate to damage which was caused to three different vehicles while Hayes has also admitted two charges of assault causing harm.

While formal evidence has yet to be heard, John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant had damaged the cars a short time after leaving a licenced premises in the area.

He said he then attacked a man and a woman who had witnessed him damaging the parked cars.

The nature their injuries was not disclosed during the brief hearing.

Lorcan Connolly BL said his client had previously pleaded guilty to separate charges relating to another incident and he asked that all matters be dealt with together.

The other matter relates to a “frenzied violent attack” in Castletroy during which a student was robbed after he was punched up to ten times by the defendant who also kicked him in the head and body after knocking him to the ground.

Hayes, who was aged 16 at the time, escaped with the student’s smartphone.

Judge O’Donnell adjourned all matters to Febrruary 19, next.