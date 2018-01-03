Limerick drug user accused of entering staff areas at hospital and hotel

A KNOWN drug user who is accused of entering a restricted area of a Limerick city hospital has been refused bail pending his appearance before the circuit court.

Paul Foran, aged 35, who has an address at North Claughan Road, Garryowen faces burglary and theft charges relating to four incidents on consecutive days last August.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and the matter is expected to come before Limerick Circuit Court later this month.

During a contested bail hearing, Garda Donagh Fawl said it will be alleged the defendant stole a backpack and wallet after he entered a staff area at Barringtons Hospital at around 12.15pm on August 17, 2018.

Foran is also accused of entering a staff area at Vanilla Brown Spa at the Absolute Hotel later on the same day from where it’s alleged he stole a handbag containing an iPhone 6 and around €350 in cash.

The defendant is also accused of stealing four steaks, worth €32 from Supervalu, Grove Island.

Garda Fawl said it will be alleged the 35-year-old stole two bottles of Meade, worth €45, from the visitor centre at King John’s Castle at around 10am the following day, August 18.

Opposing bail, he said CCTV has been obtained as part of the garda investigation and he said it is the State case that Foran made “certain admissions” during interview following his arrest.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary he had concerns he would commit further offences if released and that he did not believe he would comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy submitted there had been a delay in progressing his client’s case and that he could be waiting for over a year before securing a trial date given the number of cases currently before the circuit court.

He said his client has an address available to him and that he was willing to abide by any conditions including staying out of specified areas of the city if necessary.

Having considering the garda objection, Judge O’Leary said she was concerned the defendant would “struggle” to abide by any conditions she would likely impose if granting bail.

In the circumstances, she refused bail and remanded Foran in custody pending his appearance before the circuit court next week.

If convicted of the burglary charges, the defendant faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment.