Limerick client confidentiality in safe hands as burglars fail to crack security

THEY JUST don’t make them like they used to, as a 56-year-old safe at a West Limerick legal practice proved, when burglars failed to crack it during a recent break-in.

An old Chubb safe at Dennison Solicitors, Abbeyfeale, which was bought by Jim Dennison Snr all the way back in 1961, was enough to outsmart today’s criminals when they wasted an entire night trying to get into it.

The robbers spent six hours hammering away at the safe with kango hammers, nail bars and lump hammers, before giving up and making their escape — empty handed — before daybreak.

“They went straight for the safe. I’m not sure what they would have thought would be in it, as we don’t keep cash on the premises,” said James Dennison, who today runs the practice founded by his father.

“But it was a complete waste of time. They got nothing. They stayed hammering away for around six hours, we estimate,” he added.

Client confidentiality is clearly a priority for the solicitor, as the safe would be used predominantly for files and documents.

“My father was old-school and held that an essential part of any legal firm is a safe to hold wills and title deeds. He went all out when he bought this one. He went to London in 1961 to deal directly with Chubb, the makers of the best safes in the world. He specified a safe to bankers standard.

“My father’s uncle, the late Jack Healy from Brosna, installed the safe to the strict specifications set out by Chubb, which included building a concrete and steel reinforced room around the safe.

“The safe door dominates the reception in the legal firm and it has held several thousands of client files over the years,” said Mr Dennison.

“The burglars must have expected a safe like that has to hold cash. It doesn’t, but even if it did, it seems to have stood the test of time. It was an awful lot of effort to go away empty handed,” said the solicitor.