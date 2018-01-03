Man hospitalised after being set upon by youths in 'unprovoked' Limerick attack

A YOUNG man has been hospitalised after he was attacked by a group of youths in Limerick in an 'unprovoked attack'.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s, was attacked by up to five youths in an assault near the Arthurs Quay area of the city in a 'hideous' attack.

The man was walking towards the city centre at around 7pm on Thursday, December 28 when he was set upon in an unprovoked attack, gardai said.

“This attack was unprovoked and the poor male received a number of punches to his face,” said a garda spokesperson.

The victim, who sustained bruising and a cut under his left eye, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution following the incident.

Gardai have issued an appeal "to anyone who may have been in the area and if they observed this unprovoked assault to come forward.

"Gardai would be very interested in receiving information that would help solve this hideous crime," added the spokesperson.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the assault and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact them at 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.