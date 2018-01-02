Teenager arrested following Limerick house fire

A YOUNG man is being questioned by gardai about a house fire in Limerick city this Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old was arrested a short time after emergency services were alerted to the fire at a house in Ballynanty at around 10.10am

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service from Mulgrave Street attended the scene of the fire for more than an hour before the scene was declared safe.

A support vehicle also attended as a precaution.

While the house was occupied at the time, nobody was injured as everyone managed to escape before the fire spread.

It is understood the house was extensively damaged as a result of the blaze.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire and that a teenager is being questioned.

“A 19 year old male has been arrested and is being detained at Mayorstone Park Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” stated a garda spokesperson.