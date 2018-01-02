Storm Eleanor: Limerick authorities convene 'Severe Weather Assessment Team'

LIMERICK’S local authority has convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team with localised flooding anticipated as the weather deteriorates.

A storm orange wind warning is in effect for Limerick until 9pm this Tuesday.

Limerick City and County Council said it had convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team following Met Éireann’s weather advisory regarding Storm Eleanor.

The storm is tracking eastwards from the Atlantic Ocean and states: “Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h., are expected. Very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.”

The advisory is valid from 4pm until to 9pm this Tuesday.

High tide at Limerick Docks is expected at 6.59pm and is scheduled for 6.50pm at Mellon Point – near Pallaskenry – and Foynes Island at 6.26pm.

A council spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that there may be localised flooding resulting from the windy conditions combined with high tide.”

Sandbags have been placed in vulnerable areas such as near Sarsfield House, Merchant’s Quay by Limerick Courthouse, along with defences in Foynes and Askeaton.

The authority has continued to maintain its demountable flood defence barriers along the city quays and boardwalks which have been in place since the New Year’s Holiday, it said.

“Duty engineers will continue to monitor the situation,” said the spokesperson. “The local authority is urging people to be careful close to open water and be mindful of strong winds.”

The Severe Weather Assessment Team is a council-wide team that has met already this Tuesday. It is in contact with the HSE and gardai.