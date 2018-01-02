Large fleet of emergency services at scene of car crash in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Limerick city this Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place near the J28 junction in Castletroy, northbound, at around 2.30pm.

Ambulance services alerted Limerick Fire Service to the crash at 2.38pm.

A total of four units from Mulgrave Street have been dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The road is closed between Ballysimon and J28 Castletroy due to the collision, and traffic is currently being diverted.

#LIMERICK #M7 northbound closed between J29 Ballysimon and J28 Castletroy due to a collision. Traffic will be diverted. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 2, 2018

Gardai are also investigating the collision.

Following Met Eireann’s Orange weather alert for Tuesday evening, Limerick City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution when out and about.