'Big day out in court to follow': Gardai stop car on M18 motorway
The car that was stopped on the M18 motorway Picture: @GardaTraffic
GARDAI have stopped a virtual wreck of a car that had been involved in two previous collisions on the M18 motorway.
Ennis Traffic Crops stopped the car - "if you can call it that", gardai said - which was missing a tyre and had been heavily damaged, apparently in a previous incident.
It was being driven by a motorist that had been involved in two collisions and kept driving, gardai said.
The driver had "no licence, no insurance and also failed roadside drug test", according to the @GardaTraffic account.
Gardai said: "Big day out in court to follow."
