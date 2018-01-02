'Big day out in court to follow': Gardai stop car on M18 motorway

GARDAI have stopped a virtual wreck of a car that had been involved in two previous collisions on the M18 motorway.

Ennis Traffic Crops stopped the car - "if you can call it that", gardai said - which was missing a tyre and had been heavily damaged, apparently in a previous incident.

It was being driven by a motorist that had been involved in two collisions and kept driving, gardai said.

The driver had "no licence, no insurance and also failed roadside drug test", according to the @GardaTraffic account.

Gardai said: "Big day out in court to follow."