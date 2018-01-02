Limerick fire crews deal with fourth house fire of 2018

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have tackled the fourth domestic fire in Limerick since the beginning of the new year.

Crews from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street were deployed to the scene of the fire which broke out in Ballynanty shortly after 10am this Tuesday.

A support vehicle also attended the scene for over an hour.

It’s understood the occupants of the house had escaped by the time fire crews arrived and the scene was declared safe shortly before 11.30am.

An invesigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Meanwhile, crews from Abbeyfeale Fire station attended a house fire in the town in the early hours of this Tuesday while crews from the city attended a house fire at Johnsgate Villas on Monday evening.

There was another fire near Kilteely village early on New Year’s morning.