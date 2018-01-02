Limerick man jailed for robbing pizza delivery man who gave him a lift

A COUNTY Limerick man who robbed a pizza delivery man after he gave him a lift has been jailed for three years.

Michael Harty, aged 38, of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, admitted his role in the incident which happened in Raheen at around 11pm on October 12, 2014.

Limerick Circuit Court was told he and another man had asked the driver for a lift as he was due to travel to the Raheen area with a pizza.

When he refused to take them to Patrickswell, the culprits reacted angrily with Harty grabbing him from behind while the front seat passenger started punching him and went to grab the car key.

The man’s phone and wallet were taken.

The victim later told gardai that a short time before arriving in Raheen he had stopped at a petrol station on the Dock Road.

Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald said the defendant got out of the car and went into the shop and was “immediately recognised” from CCTV footage. The other man was never identified as he stayed in the car.

Mark Nicholas SC said his client, who had been drinking earlier in the night, accepted his actions were disgraceful but he submitted the robbery was not pre-meditated and that it was a “spur of the moment thing” and a “spontaneous action”.

Commenting that what happened had been extremely frightening for the victim, who he described as an “easy target” Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a four year prison sentence, suspending the final twelve months.