Storm Eleanor: Clare authorities warn public to avoid exposed coastal locations

AUTHORITIES in Clare have warned members of the public to avoid exposed coastal locations due to stormy conditions.

Storm Eleanor is due to make landfall later this Tuesday, and a status orange wind warning is already in effect for Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Clare County Council has warned the public to avoid exposed coastal locations from this Tuesday evening through to Wednesday morning due to the forecasted stormy conditions.

The storm, named Eleanor under the Met Éireann/UK Met Office storm naming system, will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening.

Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h., are expected. Met Éireann also is forecasting very high seas along the Clare coastline, including the Shannon Estuary, with a risk of coastal flooding.

Tom Tiernan, Senior Engineer, Clare County Council, said: “We are advising the public not to venture out unless necessary – particularly in coastal areas.

“Motorists are asked to be careful when driving and to avoid parking vehicles in close proximity to exposed coastal areas. Any coastal areas which have previously flooded are at risk and people in such situations are advised to take appropriate precautions.”

