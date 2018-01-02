Fantastic fashion on display at Limerick Racecourse

THE STYLE stakes were high at Limerick Racecourse as glamourous women from around the county and further afield gathered for the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition.

“There was fantastic fashion at Limerick Racecourse, with beautiful weather-appropriate looks and style,” judge Helen Murphy said.

Ms Murphy is pictured above along with Amy Ryan of Limerick Racecourse and Sarah McCarthy and Niamh McCarthy from Fedamore.

“There was a huge amount of Irish design in the top 10, both milliners and designers, and it is great to see the fashion industry thriving.”

Retail manager Hannah Crosse wowed the judges with her “natural elegance and effortless style” scoring the competition’s top prize.

Ms Crosse donned a black shimmer Perseverance dress from Gallery 9, and a hat from The Dress House. She accessorized her look with a fur from Reiss and shoes by LK Bennett.

Ms Crosse, from Tipperary, walked away with a seven-night holiday for two people to the Algarve.

Stacey O’Leary was awarded second prize, winning a luxury overnight stay for two people in the Savoy Hotel.