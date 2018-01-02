Limerick runners invited to clock up miles for charity in 2018

A NEW exercise challenge for 2018 is encouraging Limerick people to clock up the miles for charity in January.

A new initiative from Go TRi, a triathlon club and training centre based in Smithstown, Shannon, is encouraging people to complete five kilometers a day throughout the first month of the year.

“After the over indulgences of the Christmas period and with new runners and training gear under the Christmas tree, everyone is eager and enthusiastic about getting fit in January,” said Stephan Teeling Lynch of GO Tri.

“However, this enthusiasm can be short lived, so we thought it would be a good idea to set a challenge that would carry people through the first month of the year.

“To push them further, we thought why not also use the opportunity to raise monies for two fantastic charities?

“We asked our members to nominate charities and are delighted that Cliona’s Foundation and Epilepsy Ireland will the beneficiaries of all the proceeds for the 5K a day Challenge,” Mr Teeling Lynch added.

Participants can run, walk or crawl their five kilometers and if they are caught for time, those taking part can complete the distance in sections across the day.

Participants can also take part from anywhere in the country or world.

Those taking part must also post a daily photo of their run to the event group on Facebook or Twitter as evidence that they have completed their daily challenge.

Registration for the initiative costs €31. If participants complete every run, Go Tri will return the registration fee and participants will be presented with a 5k Charity Challenge T-shirt at the end of the month.

Those who do not complete their runs will have their registration fees donated to the chosen charities.

Those who are interested can sign up to take part by visiting https://paypal.me/gotriclub or emailing gotrivideo@gmail.com.