'Damaging gusts': Met Eireann issues status orange wind alert for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, with "damaging gusts expected".

Limerick is among a host of counties included in the alert, which was issued this Monday night.

It warns that Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country on Tuesday evening and into the night, with west to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting up to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts expected.

The wind warning is for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

There will be very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also. The status orange warning is valid from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday, January 2.