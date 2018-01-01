Fire service tackle blaze at house in County Limerick

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue service tackled a house fire in County Limerick this New Year’s Day.

Two units from Cappamore attended the blaze at Carraigkettle, Kilteely at around 6.10am.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 9am.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s emergency services also attended a road traffic accident this Monday morning.

A car overturned on the road between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale at around 8.45am.

There are no reports of any serious injuries as a result of either incident.