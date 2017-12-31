More than €3,100 raised for funeral of the young man found dead in County Limerick

MORE THAN €3,100 has been raised to help cover the cost of the funeral of the young man who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in County Limerick.

The body of Willie Lynch, 35, was found in a house on Main Street, Pallaskenry with suspected stab wounds.

A 29-year-old man has since been in arrested in relation to his death.

An online fundraising page setup on Saturday night to help fund his funeral has so far raised €3,170.

The campaign exceeded its goal of raising €2,500 within nine hours and has been shared across Facebook 202 times so far.

Donations of between €20 and €100 have been made by individuals.

One anonymous person made a donation of €500.

The online fundraising page describes Mr Lynch as probably “one of the nicest individuals you could meet in life.”

“A massive Liverpool supporter who only ever had a good word to say about everyone,” the page states.

“He certainly touched the lives of everyone that knew him. Hopefully we can all show how much we cared about him by donating to funeral fund for him. R.I.P. You'll Never Walk Alone.”

Gardai were called to the scene in Pallaskenry shortly before 5pm and discovered Mr Lynch’s body in a house on Main Street.

The area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination.

A 29-year-old man is currently being detained at Newcastle West Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the gardai in Newcastle West on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.