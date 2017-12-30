Shock at suspicious death of man in County Limerick

LOCALS in the quiet County Limerick village of Pallaskenry have expressed their shock at the suspicious death of a local man this Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a house in the village with suspected stab wounds.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the death this Saturday evening.

He is being detained at Newcastle West Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a male in a house. The area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination.

“The circumstances are very tragic, and my thoughts and wishes are with his family and his extended family,” commented Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien who is from the Pallaskenry area.

“Anyone with information or who can assist the guards in anyway, I would appeal for you to please come forward."

Another local, who did not wish to be identified, said there was a “huge sense of shock” in the locality since news of the death broke.

“It’s the last thing we expected to hear as we prepared to ring in the New Year. It’s very sad for all involved,” he added.

The State Pathologist’s office has been notified.

The body remains at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the gardai in Newcastle West on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More to follow