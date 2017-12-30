Tributes paid to well-known Limerick businessman Tim Geary

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of Limerick’s best known businessmen and “a thorough gentleman,” Tim Geary, who has passed away.

The founder of food distribution group, Pallas Foods, Mr Geary, from Newcastle West, passed away at his home on December 28.

The positive impact Mr Geary and his business made to the local area in West Limerick will be long remembered by many families, according to Fianna Fail TD for Limerick, Niall Collins.

“The passing of Tim Geary is a very sad occasion for his family and wide circle of friends,” Deputy Collins told the Leader.

“Tim will be long remembered by many, many people and families across West Limerick, whom he provided employment to over the years, in both Castlemahon and in Pallas Foods.”

“As a local businessman and the largest employer in the area, his positive impact on so many people’s lives was immense. I’d like to extend my condolences to his family at this sad time for them.”

After Pallas Foods was founded in the 1980s, the family-run business went on to become one of the largest employers in West Limerick, generating annual revenues of €155m in 2008.

The company was sold to international food group Sysco in 2009 for an undisclosed fee.

Mr Geary was an avid golfer and was well- known for his involvement with the Adare Manor Golf Club, according to fellow golfer, Richard Hickey.

“Tim was just a thorough gentleman,” Mr Hickey said.

“He had a lovely way with words, an absolute gentleman. You couldn’t meet nicer. A thorough gentleman, a great golfer and great craic.”

Mr Geary is survived by his wife Peggy, sons David, Dan, Tadhg and Diarmuid, sister Helen and brothers Michael and Jim.

His funeral takes place tomorrow, Sunday, December 31, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery, Station Road, Newcastle West.