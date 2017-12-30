Limerick emergency services tackle two house fires

Emergency services in Limerick tackled two house fires within 500 metres of each other in the city on Friday night.

A total of seven units were dispatched to respond to the two separate incidents.

Ambulances were called to the scene of both fires.

It is not known yet the number of people who were involved or if anyone was injured.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a house fire at a property in Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, at 6.54pm.

Four units were dispatched to the scene.

Limerick Fire Service was also alerted to a house fire in Kileely Court, Kileely at 10.53pm on Friday night.

Three units were dispatched to respond to the incident.