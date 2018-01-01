Woman attacked by ex at Chinese restaurant in Limerick

A LIMERICK man has admitted viciously assaulting his former partner during a drunken brawl at a fast food restaurant in the city.

The 38-year-old has pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, causing her harm during an incident at Star House, Broad Street in the early hours of April 26, 2016.

Garda Louise Jordan told Limerick Circuit Court the 34-year-old victim was previously granted a Barring Order but that she and her ex partner had been drinking together earlier in the night.

She told John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, that following the incident – at around 12.30am – she went to her mother’s home before making a complaint to gardai the following morning.

CCTV footage from the premises was obtained during the garda investigation and stills from the footage were submitted during the sentencing hearing.

Garda Jordan says the footage shows the pair engaging in what appears to be a verbal disagreement before the defendant grabs the woman by the hair and knocks her to the ground.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told he kicked her a number of times while she was lying on the ground and that he can also be seen punching her repeatedly during the assault which lasts for around eight minutes.

“The camera doesn't lie, the assault was captured most graphically on video,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Rebecca May Treacy BL said her client, who works full time in the construction industry had cooperated with gardai when questioned about the incident.

She said he is a “different man with alcohol on board” and that there is not a day where he does not regret what happened.

“They had been out (together), a lot of alcohol has been consumed,” she said adding that her client has taken various steps to get himself on a better path.

She said he wished to “unreservedly apologise” for what he did and was not offering any excuse for his behaviour.

“He is mortified and truly ashamed of his actions,” said Ms Treacy.

In a written testimonial which was submitted to the court, the defendant’s employer stated he is a “reliable, punctual and hard-working” individual.

Ms Treacy said her client is engaging with Saoirse and is attending a counseling and psychotherapy.

Describing what happened as a “savage assault”, Judge O’Donell said he wanted to consider the matter and did not want to rush to judgment.

Adjourning the matter to March 20, next he warned he is keeping all his options open.