Limerick Animal Welfare rescue rabbit after 'horrific torture'

A DEFENCELESS little rabbit has been rescued by Limerick Animal Welfare after suffering “horrific” cruelty from a group of youths.

The heartless youngsters had tied a rope to the rabbit’s leg, and had thrown it into the river before getting their dogs to head in after it.

Limerick Animal Welfare reported that the youths kept repeating this act, until a passer-by witnessed the shocking behaviour and demanded the male rabbit from them. They then brought it to the charity’s sanctuary in Kilfinane, where it is being cared for.

Marion Fitzgibbon, Limerick Animal Welfare, condemned the “torture”.

She said: “Sadly, rabbits are abused all the time. People put ropes onto their legs, and they’re thrown to teach greyhounds how to turn them.”

Ms Fitzgibbon added that it’s often peer pressure among youths which leads to this cruelty taking place: ”One gets an idea they are going to do this, and it’s the younger lads who are pressured, while others join in, even if some don’t want to do it.”