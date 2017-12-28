Limerick motorists warned of 'dangerous' driving conditions due to icy roads

LIMERICK motorists have been warned of “dangerous” driving conditions due to icy roads in the county.

AA Roadwatch has put out a social media alert, warning commuters driving along the N21 Tralee-Limerick road, between Castleisland in Kerry and Abbeyfeale.

It said: “Ice and slush is making driving conditions dangerous along the N21 Tralee/Limerick Rd between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.”

Met Eireann’s yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice in Limerick until 2pm this Thursday.

There are reports of sleet and short spells of snow across the city and county this Thursday.

AA Roadwatch said that traffic in Limerick city is “moving well”.