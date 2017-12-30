County Limerick village's yearbook celebrates 30th milestone

CEAPACH Mhor which chronicles what happens in Cappamore every year celebrated their own anniversary in 2017.

The 30th edition is for sale now in the village and surrounding parishes. Parish priest, Fr Dick Browne put it well when he said: “Every time Christmas approaches now, the years seems to fly and times have certainly changed.”

And that is why Ceapach Mhor - and every parish’s yearbook - is so important. It shows how rural life has changed. It reflects every aspect of life in the year - from celebrations to obituaries; local history; schools; clubs and organisations; photographs and stories.

Co-ordinator of Ceapach Mhor, Pauline Campbell has been involved in 26 of the previous 30 editions. One of the big changes she has seen is they have gone from receiving almost everything in handwritten format to now getting 95% of the material by email. Ms Campbell thanked her committee, all the contributors and photographers, advertisers, and Troy Printing, who designed and printed the book.

She paid special tribute previous co-ordinator, Mary T Ryan, who continues to source articles and look after the historical section.

Ms Campbell also extended good wishes to Ollie Dillon, who has stepped down as chairperson of Cappamore Historical Society after 26 years at the helm.

“He has contributed greatly to each and every yearbook and is a good friend,” said Ms Campbell.

The visit of Roy Keane to Cappamore Celtic FC and talk in Hayes’ was a huge success. And one of Cappamore’s most famous sons is also honoured in Ceapach Mhor.

Mr Dillon said: “In a very special tribute to the late Dr Liam Ryan, president of Cappamore Historical Society, a book of his selected writings was launched by Professor Mary Corcoran on May 26. Future generations will now have access to this important collection of Fr Liam’s writings over his long and distinguished academic career.”

The book is still available as is As Time Goes By… A Photographic Record of Cappamore.

“Our 30th edition of Ceapach Mhor with its wide variety of articles and photographs from our organisations, clubs, schools and individuals reflect the very strong and active community spirit in Cappamore,” said Mr Dillon. Ceapach Mhor costs €10.