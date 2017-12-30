JP McManus surprises Limerick students with Christmas visit

A GROUP of Limerick school kids were surprised just before the beginning of their Christmas holidays with a visit from JP McManus, who dropped by their school unexpectedly to offer some business advice.

Sixth class students at Ballybrown National School had previously invited Mr McManus to come and visit their school when they wrote to him seeking business advice.

The class decided to write to the billionaire businessman after they enter-ed the Junior Entrepreneur project.

“Find something you are really interested in and really enjoy,” Mr McManus told the students.

“Give that your best effort and you won't go wrong.”

Christmas is always a hectic time in classes as the end of the school year approaches, according to principal Joe Lyons.

“Last Thursday afternoon, we held our Christmas Quiz for the children in fourth, fifth and sixth classes,” Mr Lyons said.

“More than 80 children were pitting their wits against each other in the halla when the door opened and JP McManus walked in.”

“When we had recovered from the surprise, he told us that the children in sixth class had invited him to the school and he had responded to their invitation.”

“Mr Seamus Barry, who teaches Sixth Class, had entered the Junior Entrepreneur project and the class decided to write to Mr McManus seeking his advice for anybody setting out in business.”

“Mr McManus was most helpful as he dealt thoughtfully with each question that was put to him.”

Mr McManus had some interesting advice on career choice, according to Mr Lyons.

“'Live in the moment and try to enjoy everything as best you can.”

”He also said that he tries not to worry too much about the future or look back too much at what might have been.”

“All too soon, the unexpected visitor had to leave and the quiz resumed, finishing in a three-way tie for first place as three teams ended on a score of 52 points out of a possible 60.”

”Life in school can be full of surprises but this is certainly a Christmas we won't forget,” Mr Lyons added.