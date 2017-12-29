Limerick’s All-Ireland U-21 winning hurlers bring Christmas cheer to Children's Ark

SANTA Claus wasn’t the only one to bring a surprise to boys and girls in the Children’s Ark Unit in UHL.

Limerick’s All-Ireland U-21 winning hurlers brought the James Nowlan Cup on Christmas morning. It was the second time in a matter of months the young men have dropped in to cheer up young patients.

They have been hailed as “great ambassadors” for Limerick hurling.

While the purpose was to cheer up the ill children, Cian Hedderman said the boys and girls would “brighten up anyone’s days with their smiles”.

“Nice to visit the Children’s Ark Unit today. We’re not all as lucky to spend Christmas together at home with family. Some young fighters in there that would brighten up anyone’s day with their smiles. Hopefully Liam McCarthy can make a visit very soon,” tweeted Cian, who hurls with Ballybrown.

Thomas Grimes, who added Limerick and Munster club honours with Na Piarsaigh to his All-Ireland U-21 medal, tweeted: “Was nice to get into the Children’s Ark Unit this morning to help in putting a smile on a few young faces. Unfortunately we’re not all blessed to be at home with family on Christmas day.”

Dolores Crowe said the U-21 stars gave her 13-year-old son William a big boost when they called to the children’s ward in September. “The hurlers put his teddy into the cup. They were lovely,” said Dolores.