Colour and noise to light up Limerick city on New Year's Eve

THOUSANDS of people are expected to line Clancy Strand, the city’s boardwalks and bridges to see an explosion of colour and sound this New Year’s Eve.

Limerick will light up for the first fireworks display to take place in the city in five years as part of a €40,000 celebration backed by Limerick City and County Council, while a specially commissioned video projection will animate the facade of King John’s Castle.

Experience Limerick City come alive with LIT this New Year's Eve with a specially commissioned video projection show onto the walls of King John's Castle.

This special event will take place at 8.30pm on 31st Dec and viewing points include Clancy's Strand & Sarsfield Bridge.

Limerick and Dublin are alone in major cities hosting New Year’s Eve events this December 31, a fact which Laura Ryan, head of communications and marketing with the council said was about “putting on a good show to top off 2017 and a great Christmas in Limerick.

“For us, it is about holding events of scale - 2014 and City of Culture proved we could do that,” she said. “I can’t stress enough however that people need to arrive early as the show starts at 8.30pm. There is lots of parking available and there will be viewing spots so make sure you get into the city early as the show will start on time,” she added.

Before the fireworks explode, the walls of the medieval Castle will be transformed into a giant tapestry in a collaboration between Shannon Heritage and the LIT Limerick School of Art and Design, with grant funding from the Council.

The content for the video projection mapping is a closely guarded secret, but the organisers say it will combine the use of dramatic film footage and digital graphics on a huge scale along the Castle walls.

* * * LIMERICK'S NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA * * *

Watch the walls at @KingJohnsCastle come alive this New Year's Eve as dramatic illuminations are projected onto one of Limerick's most iconic buildings!

It has been designed by a team lead by Limerick School of Art and Design’s Ken Coleman, based at Clonmel, and Art O’Laoire, from the faculty of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology.

It will start at 8.30pm before the fireworks take place at 9pm.