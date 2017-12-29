Five 'most serious' junctions are identified in bid to make N21 Limerick road safer

THE campaign to make the N21 in Limerick safer by having right-turning stacking lanes on all the by-roads has been given a boost.

Five junctions have now been identified for action by Limerick City and County Council. But the final decision rests with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which is responsible for the country’s major roadways.

At the December meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, councillors were told that of the 17 junctions between Newcastle West and the Kerry border, 15 don’t have right-hand turning or stacking lanes.

But a study carried out by council officials has identified five junctions which would warrant further investigation based on the number of accidents at those junctions as well as the level of traffic using them.

The five, beginning at the county bounds, are: the R596 turn for Brosna and Rockchapel; the L7091 turn at Wards Cross; the L7056 turn at Tullig or Forge Cross; the L7055 turn at Templeglantine GAA and the L7058 turn at Dunakenna.

These five junctions should be considered initially, councillors were told but it was also important that any action would not push through-traffic closer to houses.

“The five identified are the five most serious,” acknowledged Cllr Liam Galvin FG who had led the demand for a special meeting and action on the matter. But he asked that another junction, known as Mike Scanlon’s turn, be looked at again and was backed on this by Cllr Francis Foley FF. A traffic count is now to be carried out there.

Welcoming the study, Cllr John Sheahan FG said it was about putting a programme in place to present to the TII. But Cllr Seamus Browne SF questioned some of the information on accident count and stressed that it was necessary to have all the information available.

Councillors agreed to move the five junctions to the next step. Safety audits will have to be carried out at each junction.