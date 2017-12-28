Suspended sentence for Limerick man who was selling MDMA

A LIMERICK man who was caught actively dealing ecstasy in the city centre has avoided a prison sentence.

Filip Lampart, aged 21, who has an address at Carrig Midhe, Corbally had pleaded guilty to possession of a significant quantity of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the defendant was arrested at William Street on February 15, 2016 after he was observed acting suspiciously and “looking up and down the street”.

Seventeen deals of MDMA (found commonly in ecstasy tablets) was seized from him and a further quantity – in powder and rock form – was recovered when he was searched at Roxboro Road garda station.

The street value of the drugs was just under €5,000.

Mr Lampart, who is originally from Poland has been living in Ireland for more than a decade.

Rebecca-May Treacy BL said her client is an intelligent young man who “lost control of his life” after he first began taking drugs during a holiday to Ibiza. “He regrets getting involved. He just wants to get his life back on track,” she said adding that he is currently working full time.

Noting that Mr Lampart has “learned a salutory lesson” Judge O’Donnell imposed an 18 month prison sentence which he suspended for 18 months.