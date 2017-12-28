Limerick man's guilty plea following high speed pursuit on motorway

A LIMERICK man has pleaded guilty to several charges relating to a high speed pursuit on the M7 motorway.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Sean Kerins, aged 26, of Moylish Road, Ballynanty pleaded guilty to four charges of “intentionally or recklessly” engaging in conduct which created a “substantial risk of death or serious harm” to other road users on October 27, 2016.

The defendant has admitted undertaking traffic at high speed and mounting a kerb at locations near Nenagh before driving through a red light and driving directly towards a garda patrol car at Ballysimon Road in Limerick.

Mr Kerins, who has more than 100 previous convictions, has also admitted driving against oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road at Castle Street, Limerick on the same date.

After John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, confirmed the plea was acceptable to the State, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told there is a dispute as to the facts of the case.

Carol Doherty BL said while her client accepts the charges and had entered a guilty plea there would be a “factual dispute” during the sentencing hearing.

She requested that a number of reports be prepared for the court submitting they would be of “great assistance”.

Judge O’Donnell noted this and directed that a probation report, an education report and a psychologist report be prepared.

The matter was adjourned for sentence on February 7, next when evidence will be heard in relation to the offences.

Mr Kerins is currently in custody having received a lengthy prison sentence at Dublin Circuit Court last month.

Judge Martin Nolan was told the defendant, who pleaded guilty to several charges, had reversed at speed in a stolen car at a garda patrol vehicle during a high speed chase on October 9, 2016.

Imposing a two and-a-half year prison sentence, the judge said Kerins was a “menace to society” who had endangered the public.