Attendance up for this year's Christmas festival at Limerick Racecourse

ATTENDANCE was up at this year’s Christmas Festival at Limerick Racecourse with the four-day event continuing until Friday.

Official attendance figures show that 13,808 punters passed through the Greenmount gates on St Stephen’s Day, according to racecourse manager Patrick O’Callaghan.

This is a slight increase on last year’s attendance of 13,742. A further 11,054 people attended the races on Wednesday.

“We’re very happy with that,” Mr O’Callaghan said. “We more than held our own considering that Munster were also playing inside in Thomond Park. We’re delighted with that.

”The weather was cold and dry, nothing more than you’d expect at this time of the year but it's absolutely beautiful now.”

With a prize fund worth €44,500, the McMahon Builders Providers steeplechase on Stephen’s Day has been a standout moment of the festival so far, according to Mr O’Callaghan.

“It was won by Gordon Elliott’s Dounikos. I have to stay that was the stand out moment so far, there was a very exciting finish to it.”

Judging for the Sunway Holiday Most Stylish Lady competition is due to take place today, Thursday, with a holiday for two up for grabs.

Tomorrow, Friday December 29, the Festive Family Funday gets underway, with free entry for all children under 12 accompanied by an adult. Gates open from 10:30am

“We’ve a lot of different entertainment planned, face-painting and different party games, and very good racing for the day as well,” added racecourse boss Patrick.