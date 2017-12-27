Limerick gardai contact over 1,300 people in massive Rose murder investigation

GARDAI in Limerick have spoken to more than 1,300 people as part of the intensive murder investigation into the horrific death of elderly widow Rose Hanrahan at her home in the city.

The 78-year-old pensioner was murdered at her small terraced home on New Road, Thomondgate, between the night of December 14 and December 15.

Gardai sealed off the crime scene for six days, after family members found Rose’s body at her home on the Friday afternoon. Rose was laid to rest on Saturday morning, one week after the murder probe was launched by Superintendent Derek Smart at Mayorstone garda station.

No arrests have been made yet. Supt. Smart commended the strong community spirit at last Saturday’s vigil, and said that he wants “to keep that sense of community going”.

“We appreciate at this time of the year, people are involved with families, we are still appealing that they not forget. It is very much a live murder investigation, and their support will be very much appreciated,” he told the Leader.

He said that more than 1,300 people have been spoken to in connection with the murder, as part of the gardai’s house-to-house inquiries.

He added that around 150 callbacks have to be carried out.

“I would appeal to those people, if we have left a message for you, to contact us in regard to it. We have covered almost all the houses in the Thomondgate area and the extended Thomondgate area,” he explained.

Also urging the public to come forward with information is chief superintendent David Sheahan who said that there has been a “certain amount of progress” in the probe.

“It just hurts me inside to think that this should happen to any member of our community, least of all a member of the community who is so well-regarded, of such an age that she wanted to enjoy the last couple of years of her life without having this happening.

“Again, I am appealing to anybody for any information out there to help us along the way. It’s a week today since the investigation started. We have made a certain amount of progress in respect of this investigation. But still, we are appealing to the community, if they have anything, no matter how small they think it is. For heaven’s sake, bring it forward, let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone gardai on 061-456980, and the confidential number of 1800-666111.