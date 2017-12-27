Limerick family 'blessed' at arrival of little Lily on Christmas Day

AS CHILDREN across the city and county were tucked into bed eagerly awaiting their presents in the early hours of Christmas morning, one baby woke up to the gift of life at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Little Lily Siobhan Duggan was the first baby to be born on Christmas Day in the whole Mid-West region, weighing at 6lbs 3oz, at 12.27am.

Her parents Nadine Keane and Colin Duggan, both 21 and living in Annacotty, were “blessed” at the arrival of their first child and the first grandchild on either side of the family.

An elated Nadine, who left the Ennis Road maternity on Wednesday afternoon, said that she wasn’t expecting to meet Lily until January 7.

“I was just at home in bed, and my water broke, and then we got to the hospital and it was all go, go, go from there. It doesn’t feel real that she is mine, to be honest.

“Colin was delighted, thrilled, over the moon. Our first baby. And it’s so amazing, it is just so surreal at the moment. I don’t think it will hit me for about a week after,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Nadine, who attended Castletroy College and is now working for Stryker, said that baby Lily is “as good as gold”.

Colin currently works for Carphone Warehouse.

“All she does is sleep and eat, that is all. Even when I am feeding her, I have to try and keep her up. She is so good, and I am just blessed.”

Nadine said that she will now have the double task of preparing her daughter’s birthday and the festive season at her Annacotty household.

“We are going to have to have a birthday week for her, that’s what we are going to have to have. She will be spoiled rotten, so she will!”