Homeless families in Limerick move into new hub accommodation

FAMILIES experiencing homelessness in Limerick have been housed in new ‘transitional accommodation’ units in hubs in the city.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that families experiencing homelessness moved into the new Childers Road Family Hub in the city shortly before Christmas.

The Hub, which is the second developed as part of the local authority’s response to the housing crisis, has a total of 30 units.

It will be managed by Focus Ireland and the families will have dedicated wrap-around support services to help them be in a better position to move into their own homes.

This facility will be staffed on a 24-hour basis and will accommodate families in a more homely setting.

The units are all self-contained apartments with individual living, cooking and laundry facilities and they are a significantly better alternative to a B&B or hotel accommodation.

The other Family Hub on the Dublin Road has 10 units, which is supported by Mid West Simon Community. The council said it must be stressed that the Family Hubs are being provided as a “stepping stone for families to get their own home”.

The authority said that three families, who had been living in the family hub on the Dublin Road, have already been allocated permanent homes.

In addition to the hubs, 33 houses have been allocated to families and 10 extra rooms in newly refurbished accommodation across Limerick city have been allocated to those affected by homelessness.

Director of Social Development with Limerick City and County Council Carmel Kirby, who led the project said: “I’d like to thank all the staff from across the council who together with the legal team, auctioneers, designers and contractors worked tirelessly to ensure families had a good home in time for Christmas.”

“It is important to stress that Limerick City and County Council views the family hubs as transitional accommodation and will be working hard to house the families in permanent homes.”

The authority added that it had made provision to ensure that all homeless families and individuals will have accommodation available to them over the Christmas and New Year period.

Anyone in need of homeless services can contact the Out of Hours Service on 1800 606060 (24/7) or attend in person on any day at the Intensive Family Support Service at 1 Mungret Street, Limerick between the hours of 12noon and 4pm from Saturday 23 December until New Year’s Day.