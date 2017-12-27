Walk on the wild side on New Year’s Day at Knockfierna

THE untamed and histroic landscape of Knockfierna has proven to be a draw for film-makers from around the world, most recently a film-crew from Utah, in the USA.

The film-crew stayed on the hill for four days, Pat O’Donovan, chairman of the Knockfierna Heritage Society told the Limerick Leader.

“They had Googled sites all over the world but eventually came to look at Knockfierna and decided it was perfect,” Mr O’Donovan explained.

“They really like the unique landscape and setting, with the old houses, the boreens and so on.”

It was the perfect backdrop for their Irish murder scene.

But a sequence from a much earlier documentary Simon Reeves’ Ireland has also been enticing people to come and visit.

“It seems to be on permanent repeat and it’s unknown the number of phone calls I get from people asking how they can get there,” Mr O’Donovan added.

And he has urged people to come and see for themselves on New Year’s Day when the annual festive walk takes place on the hill.

“We start from the Rambling House at 2.15 and by 4pm we should be at the summit of Knockfierna when we light a bonfire to welcome in the New Year,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Knockfierna is a mile or so outside the village of Ballingarry.