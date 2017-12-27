Suspended jail sentence for man embroiled in violent fight in Limerick

A LIMERICK involved in a violent melee in which an individual was stabbed in the face has received a suspended prison sentence after entering an early guilty plea.

John Bardon, aged 30, who has an address of Cliona Park, Moyross, pleaded guilty to one charge of violent disorder relating to an incident outside Fine Wines off-license on Parnell Street on March 16, 2014.

The accused appeared in court in December 2016 after being extradited from the UK on foot of an uncontested European Arrest Warrant on October 12, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing last year, Sergeant Brian O’Connor said the defendant was one of a number of men who were involved in a fight outside an off licence at around 6.30pm.

He said while the four men initially exchanged verbal insults, the dispute quickly got physical culminating in another man being stabbed in his left cheek.

During related proceedings, Judge Tom O’Donnell was shown a photograph of the victim’s blood-stained face with the knife still protruding from his face.

Detective Garda O’Connor accepted that Mr Bardon, who fled to the UK following the incident, was not the main protagonist and did not stab the other man.

However, he said there was “clear evidence of violent disorder” on CCTV footage of the incident.

The court heard that Bardon had been working in the UK.

The court heard that the accused “expressed remorse” and that there “has been no trouble since 2014”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell suspended a 16-month prison sentence “on the condition that he keeps the peace”, and on his own bond of €100.