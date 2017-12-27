Women's Christmas event in Limerick to raise funds for Mid-West Simon community

A celebration to kick off the New Year in style, as one of Ireland’s top business leaders Rose Hynes gets set to speak at a ‘Nollaig na mBan’ event in aid of the Mid-West Simon community.

The event, taking place at the Savoy Hotel on January 6, will host women from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary with a champagne reception, afternoon tea and boutique stalls.

The day will be a fitting cross-over between the festive season and the New Year, according to Mid-West Simon chief executive Jackie Bonfield.

“It is just a great opportunity for women to treat themselves as they gather for an event immediately after Christmas, at which they will be pampered in the knowledge that they are supporting a very worthy cause.”

“This year we are very privileged to have Rose Hynes as our guest speaker.”

”She’s one of Ireland’s leading business women and a great role model to all of us.”

”Her speeches are always inspirational, laced with wit and she’s not afraid either to tell a few home truths so it’s something to really look forward to.”

The Nollaig na mBan festival was chosen for the charity’s annual event as it was the official day of rest for women after Christmas, according to Ms Bonfield.

“There’s a very serious side to the event in that we have a homelessness crisis in Ireland today and this will be a very important fund-raiser for us.

Tickets are available at €35, with all proceeds going to Mid-West Simon, available by calling 061 603 240 or visiting eventbrite.ie.