Limerick man jailed for syringe assault on guard

A CHRONIC drug addict who stabbed a security guard with a syringe in Limerick after he was caught shoplifting has been jailed for four years.

Brian Duggan, aged 27, of Rock Place, John Carew Park pleaded guilty to several charges relating to an incident at Dunnes Stores, Harvey’s Quay on the evening of July 20, 2015.

During a sentencing hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the defendant was stopped by security personnel after he attempted to leave the store without paying for razor blades worth around €150.

Sergeant Brian O’Connor said as the security guards tried to detain Mr Duggan, one of them was stabbed in the hand with a syringe while the other fractured two of his fingers in the struggle.

He said while blood tests came back clear, it was an “extremely stressful” few weeks for the guard who was stabbed.

Mark Nicholas SC, said his client, who has a significant drug addiction, was “homeless and down on his luck” around the time.

He said he did not intend stabbing the security guard but had done so as he was attempting to break free.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said he accepted the offence was not premeditated and that Duggan had panicked when he was apprehended.

He noted the defendant is making efforts to address his addiction issues in prison and that he has completed a number of courses.

He imposed a five year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months on condition Duggan engages with the probation service following his release.