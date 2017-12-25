Sadness as young Limerick man killed in car crash in England

THERE is intense sadness in Limerick this Christmas Day after news emerged of the death of a young man from the city in England.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was returning home to visit his family home in Lisnagry on Christmas Eve.

While driving to get his flight to Shannon Airport, he was killed in a road traffic accident. It's understood his girlfriend has been left fighting for her life in hospital.

The young man had moved to Leamington Spa, in Warwickshire in the English midlands, where he had worked in the motor industry.

A former student at Castletroy College, his family are well known within the local area.

