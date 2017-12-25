Person hospitalised after Limerick car crash

ONE person has been hospitalised after a car crash in Limerick city this Christmas Day morning.

The emergency services attended the single vehicle incident at the Hyde Road at around 10.30am this morning.

It’s understood a car swerved onto the grass verge in the centre of the road, hitting a tree. Either the driver or passenger of the car, it is believed are in hospital.

A spokesperson for Limerick Fire and Rescue services confirmed that three of its units attended the scene at 10.45am this morning. They arrived back a short time ago.

The gender of the person hospitalised is not yet clear.

Roxboro Road gardai are investigating, and can be contacted at 061-214340.