Bishop's Christmas Day tip for Limerick families

BISHOP of Limerick Brendan Leahy says there is a “very strong likelihood” of Pope Francis will be coming to Ireland this summer.

Speaking at this morning’s Christmas Day Mass at St Joseph’s Church in O’Connell Avenue, the Bishop raised the possibility of Pope Francis coming to these shores for the World Meeting of Families in August.

He encouraged families to sign up for the event by going to www.worldmeeting2018.ie.

While he could not say for definite that the Pope would attend he said there was a “strong likelihood” that he would attend the festival families event on Saturday afternoon or the concluding Mass on Sunday morning, which will probably held in the Phoenix Park on Sunday August 26.

Bishop Donal Murray led the 10am Mass accompanied by Fr Paul Finnerty, home from Christmas from Rome where he is currently stationed. They were joined by local parish administrator Fr Oliver Plunkett.