Met Eireann issue Christmas Day weather warning for Limerick
Snowfall hit Limerick City on this day last month - but it's unlikely the feat will be repeated tomorrow
IT looks like Limerick will be experiencing a wet Christmas rather than a white one this year.
Met Eireann has this Monday issued a status yellow weather advisory for the Munster region.
They warn that rain is likely to become persistent and heavy throughout Christmas Day tomorrow.
The warning is in place between 4am and 8pm on December 25.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on