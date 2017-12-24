Met Eireann issue Christmas Day weather warning for Limerick

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

Met Eireann issue Christmas Day weather warning for Limerick

Snowfall hit Limerick City on this day last month - but it's unlikely the feat will be repeated tomorrow

IT looks like Limerick will be experiencing a wet Christmas rather than a white one this year.

Met Eireann has this Monday issued a status yellow weather advisory for the Munster region.

They warn that rain is likely to become persistent and heavy throughout Christmas Day tomorrow.

The warning is in place between 4am and 8pm on December 25.