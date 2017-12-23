Lottery luck strikes again in Limerick

ANOTHER winning Euromillions ticket has been sold in Limerick – this time in the county town of Newcastle West.

One person who bought their Euromillions ticket in the local Tesco Ireland store is €500,000 better off this Saturday, giving their Christmas a real kick start.

Lottery bosses have now appealed to players in to check their tickets to see if they have landed the six-figure prize. A second winning Euromillions ticket was sold in Dublin, also with a prize pot of €500,000.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 4, 6, 22, 30 and 48.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “What a year it has been for our EuroMillion Plus players. Last night’s wins brings to 31 the total number of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017. We are delighted that this will be such a special Christmas for two of our players.”

“We are advising the lucky winners to mind their tickets safely and we look forward to seeing them in our Winners Room when we are open again from December 28.”

Limerick has a proud history when it comes to big wins in both the National Lottery and the Euromillions.

Last month, a winning Irish lotto ticket worth nearly €6m was sold locally.

And the Treaty City is also home to Dolores McNamara, whose €115m Euromillions win back in 2005 was at the time the largest jackpot win anywhere in the world.