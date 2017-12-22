Tributes paid to popular Limerick traffic warden Mary Lane

THE KILEELY community has been hit with “genuine grief” following the sudden death of popular traffic warden Mary Lane this week.

Mary Lane, aged in her early 50s, from Smith O’Brien Avenue in Kileely, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday.

The well-known mother-of-two was a highly-regarded figure in the community, especially among children and parents, through her work as a lollipop lady at Hassett’s Cross.

Mary and her loyal canine companion Bailey worked as a team to ensure that children in the busy area made it safely to school in the morning, and ensured everyone’s safety when walking home in the afternoons.

Mary’s cousin Peter Gardiner told the Limerick Leader that she “had a heart of gold and was very funny.

“Only two nights before she passed, I was speaking to her in her sister’s house, she looked and felt grand, cracking jokes and happy,” he said.

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, who grew up close to the Lane family, said that Mary came from a “very, very nice family” and that she “would have done anything for you”.

He said that he was “totally unexpected” to hear of her passing and that it was “very upsetting”.

“Mary would have been well-known from her work at the school. She always had time for everybody, and there is a genuine grief in the area,” Deputy Quinlivan said.

Beloved daughter of Maisie and adored mother of Evan and Sarah. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Deborah, Kathleen, Julie and Shirley, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Requiem Mass takes place this Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.