Gardai investigate double-vehicle crash in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a double-vehicle road traffic collision in County Limerick this Friday morning.

The collision occurred around 10am on the N21 Tralee-Limerick road, half a mile outside Adare, near Murphy’s Cross.

It is understood that two cars collided with each other in the area.

Limerick Fire Service were alerted to the incident at 10.30am and immediately dispatched three units from its Rathkeale base.

The road had been temporarily closed, but it is understood to be open again.

The fire brigade returned to their base shortly after 11.40am. It is not known how many people were involved in the incident.