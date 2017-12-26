Shotgun was found after Limerick car crash

AN alcoholic who admitted having a sawn-off shotgun which was found in a car following a road accident in Limerick was to be paid “a few hundred euro” for acting as backup during the sale of the firearm, a court has has heard.

Brian Healy, aged 51, who has an address at Sexton Street North, Thomondgate has pleaded guilty to suspicious possession of the firearm at Cregane, Bruree, on February 3, last.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda David Gee said Healy was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Passat which collided with a van around two miles on the Limerick side of Charleville.

The car was being pursued by gardai at the time as it had driven off “at speed” having been stopped in Charleville a short time earlier.

Following the collision Healy and the driver of the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the Turkish-made sawn-off shotgun was found in the footwell of the passenger seat by members of the fire service who attended the scene of the road collision.

The driver of the car, who was also charged and brought before the court, has since died, he was told.

Yvonne Quinn BL said her client was “of material assistance” and made admissions following his arrest.

She said while he was aware the gun was in the car, he had no role in acquiring the firearm and did not intend using it.

She said he met the driver a few weeks earlier and agreed to accompany him to Mallow where he had arranged to sell the firearm.

However, the sale fell through and the pair were returning to Limerick when the collision happened.

Ms Quinn said Healy, who has a number of previous convictions, was to be paid around €250 which he intended using to have “a good weekend”.

“His sole motivation was to get €250. He had tunnel vision, he was only thinking of getting money to fuel his addiction,” she said.

Judge O’Donnell has indicated he will impose sentence in February.