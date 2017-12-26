BBC editor Fergal Keane to take new journalism role at University of Limerick

FORMER Limerick Leader journalist and now Africa editor for the BBC, Fergal Keane, is to be the new Adjunct Professor of Journalism at UL.

“I’m delighted to take up this post in the city where I began my journalistic career. The university is one of the most advanced centers of journalism training. I’ve met the students and they are such inspiring young people,” Mr Keane said.

Head of Journalism at UL, Mary Dundon said that they were delighted to get such a distinguished journalist to fill the role.

He has covered most of the global war zone over the past 27 years. Keane received an OBE from the Queen Elizabeth 11 for his contribution to journalism in 1966.

“When Fergal gave a public lecture in UL two years ago on the challenges facing journalism today, he was a real inspiration to our students who will be meeting these challenges head on when they start working in the fast changing multimedia world,” said Ms Dundon.