Limerick people asked to take time for the elderly this Christmas

DO you know a senior citizen who might be lonely in Limerick this Christmas?

If so, the St Padre Pio Helping Hands group wants you to take part in a scheme to ease this.

Through December, the group is holding an initiative aimed at helping the older members of our community feel more included.

Michael Hartnett, of the St Padre Pio Helping Hands, said: “If you have an older person living near you, can we suggest that you take the time to invite them up for tea, or if you and your family are going to spend the day out that you ask them if they would like to come along with you.

“Even just to drop in for a chat would mean so much to someone to know there is a friendly contact which in itself takes away the fear of being alone.”

St Padre Pio’s initiative is entitled ‘Adopt a Senior Citizen Month’, and its aim is to make time for the elderly, and enjoy what they can offer to our lives.

”Small courtesies and random acts of kindness, gestures of friendship, however trivial they may seem, can help transform the day and lift the spirit of our senior citizens,” he added.