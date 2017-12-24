Limerick intruder threatened woman with scissors in aggravated burglary

A LIMERICK man has admitted threatening a woman with a scissors after breaking into her home earlier this year.

Dylan Williams, aged 20, of Lawn Way, John Carew Park, Southill has pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary relating to an incident in the early hours of January 26.

He has also admitted breaking into Southill Junior School on the same night.

During a sentencing hearing yesterday, Garda Brian Guilfoyle said the defendant was arrested shortly after 5am after gardai were alerted to the break-in at Southill Junior School.

Following his arrest, gardai became aware of the aggravated burglary with the injured party identifying him as the culprit.

The 32-year-old told gardai she was asleep when she was woken by a man standing over her in her bedroom.

She said he held a scissors to her throat and demanded that she hand over her money. The intruder, who had a scarf over his face, punched the woman in the face and forced her to go downstairs telling her to empty her handbags.

When she managed to pull off his scarf she recognised him telling gardai he was known in the locality as “Dickens”.

Garda Guilfoyle said the woman was terrified she would be stabbed and that she was visibly upset when he arrived at the scene.

John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said while there was no forensic evidence in the case, the defendant had admitted being in the house.

The case has been adjourned until later this week.