Enda is the new IDA Ireland manager for the Limerick region

THE job creation agency IDA Ireland has unveiled its new manager for the Mid-West region.

Enda McLoughlin is the group’s new regional business and relationship development manager for the region.

He joins the IDA having worked internationally and nationally in sales roles.

He has worked in companies such as Ericsson, Meteor Mobile, Tecnotree Corporation in Shannon and most recently, at Wren Data.

He tolds a bachelors degree in electronic engineering, along with a diploma in applied project management.

In his spare time, Enda coaches underage hurling and football teams and is a scout leader.

The new regional manager says he is relishing the challenge of his new role.

“The region has much going for it but at the same time I know that competition for investment is fierce both nationally and internationally. I am looking forward to working with existing companies helping to retain, transform and expand while working with IDA’s overseas teams to attract further Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the Mid-West” he said.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “I am very pleased to announce Enda’s appointment to what is a key role in the continuing development of the Mid-West region as a location for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The region has seen a substantial number of investment wins in recent years and now has a strong ecosystem of both indigenous and multinational companies operating across a diverse range of sectors which we will leverage to achieve further success.”

IDA Ireland’s head of regions, Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux added: “IDA is committed to achieving an increase in the number of investments going into regions, including the Mid-West, and having a dedicated business development manager for the region with international experience is an important element in driving that.”