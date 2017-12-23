Career Limerick criminal threatened to stab doctor in hotel car park

A CAREER criminal from Limerick who threatened to stab a doctor after approaching her in the car park of a busy hotel has been jailed for three years.

Michael Quilligan, aged 34, who has an address at Altamira Court, Thomondgate, Limerick has pleaded guilty to robbing the woman at the Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare on March 11, 2016.

He has also pleaded guilty to several other burglary charges relating to offences which happened elsewhere in Adare on the same night.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Sergeant James Ruddle said the defendant, who has almost 100 previous convictions approached the doctor at around 8.30pm as she was wallking from the car park to the main hotel.

Quilligan who was wearing a white hoodie threatened to stab the victim if she did not hand over her handbag which contained cash, cards and three mobile phones..

Det Sgt Ruddle told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the woman dropped her bag and screamed at which point the defendant fled in a car which was being driven by a woman.

The victim noted the registration of the car and the accused man was arrested at a hotel on the outskirts of the city the following day.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told it was later established the defendant had attempted to break into a car at Adare Nursing Home before the incident at the Dunraven Arms Hotel.

Quilligan also admitted stealing a leaf blower from a van which was parked outside a pub in the village and to damaging two cars which were parked in the car park of Tesco in Abbeyfeale earlier in the evening.

During interview following his arrest, the father-of-five told gardai he was “stoned off his head” and that he motivation was to get money to pay for alcohol and tablets.

Pat Whyms BL said his client’s relationship had “hit a rocky patch” shortly before the crime spree and that he had left the family home.

He said he and his partner have since reconciled and that Quilligan has not been in trouble since 2014..

He is attending counselling and is attempting to address his addiction issues added Mr Whyms.

Having considered the matter, Judge O’Donnell imposed sentences totalling three years’ imprisonment which he backdated to February 3, last.